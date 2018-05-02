Man held for killing wife, burying body in house

Police said the accused, Bhageshwar, and his wife have two sons — aged 8 and 10. Police said the accused, Bhageshwar, and his wife have two sons — aged 8 and 10.

A 36-year-old man was arrested for allegedly strangling his wife and burying her body at their home in north Delhi’s Sarai Rohilla Tuesday. Police said the accused, Bhageshwar, and his wife have two sons — aged 8 and 10.

According to police, a woman who lives in their neighbourhood had come to meet the victim, Savita (32), when she spotted a grave-shaped mound of dirt in a room in their house and toes sticking out. She raised an alarm and informed other neighbours.

“We got a PCR call Tuesday afternoon that a woman’s body had been recovered from a house. The team reached the spot and recovered the body,” said a police officer.

The officer said the man and the children were missing when police reached the house.

“Bhageshwar was finally caught near the Anand Parbat signal the same evening. He said he killed his wife as he suspected she was having an affair,” said the officer.

Bhageshwar said he married his wife 13 years ago. They used to work as part-time labourers.

On Monday, he heard her talking to someone on the phone, following which they had an argument, police said.

On Tuesday, he left his sons at his sister’s house in Okhla, returned home, strangled his wife and buried her body in the house, police said.

The neighbours told police that the couple used to fight often. Police said Bhageshwar had planned to flee to his hometown, Bihar, with the children.

