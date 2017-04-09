Man held for killing live-in partner: Cops

Delhi Police have arrested a man who hacked to death his 50-year-old live-in partner in a fit of rage in southeast Delhi’s Okhla area. According to police, the incident took place at 9 pm Friday after an argument broke out between the accused, Chandrapal, and the woman, Munni Devi, over Rs 150 that the accused had used to buy liquor.

Chandrapal, who was drunk, picked up an axe and hit Munni on the head repeatedly, killing her on the spot. He fled, but was nabbed from the same area later. Police said he was hiding near the railway tracks so that he could escape once a train slowed down. Neighbours told police that the couple fought on a regular basis.

Police said Munni had separated from her husband following an argument and had been living with the accused for the last five-six years.

A few days ago, Munni’s maternal uncle, who is handicapped, had come to stay with the couple. A woman used to come and meet him and had also become friends with the accused, the officer said.

“Munni did not approve of Chandrapal’s friendship with the woman and he did not like Munni’s uncle staying with them. He also suspected her of infidelity and didn’t like that she was close to her uncle,” police sources said.

According to police, Chandrapal works as a safai karamchari and Munni worked as a domestic help.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now