Man held for kidnapping, rape in Delhi

A 27-year-old man has been arrested for kidnapping and raping a 19-year-old girl on the pretext of finding her a job as a domestic help. According to the police, the accused — identified as Leetu Mitra was arrested from southeast Delhi’s Govindpuri area on Friday evening.

Police said the accused raped the girl on several occasions. When she resisted he beat her up and threatened her. He even pushed her into prostitution. One day, the girl managed to escape and met a met who works for an NGO. The man then informed police about her ordeal. Police said the girl’s statement was recorded and a case under appropriate section of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Govindpuri police station.

