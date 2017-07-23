Man held for ‘flashing’ German woman pursuing PhD from JNU

Representational Image Representational Image

A 32-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly masturbating in front of a German woman, in southeast Delhi’s Greater Kailash area. Police said the accused was produced before a Delhi court on Friday, and sent to judicial custody. DCP (southeast) Romil Baaniya said the accused, identified as Tarun, was arrested on the basis of a complaint they received from the woman, who is pursuing PhD from JNU. According to police, the incident took place on Thursday around 2.45 pm, when the 33-year-old scholar had taken her dog out for a walk in Greater Kailash-II.

“She suddenly noticed a man in the distance looking at her in a strange manner. However, he looked away and she resumed her walk. But as soon as she got closer to where he was standing, he pulled down his trousers and started masturbating while looking at her,” a police officer said.

Police said the woman yelled at him and tried to catch him, but he got into his car and fled. She managed to take a picture of the vehicle and the numberplate. The woman then informed police and shared the photo. “On the basis of her complaint, a case was registered under sections 294 and 509 of the IPC at Greater Kailash police station. Though the picture was a little blurry, police managed to identify the car as a white Maruti Ritz with a Haryana numberplate,” the officer said.

Police found that the vehicle was registered with the Ballabhgarh RTO office, Haryana. When the car owner was contacted, he told police he had sold the vehicle to one Pushkar, a resident of Palwal district’s Hodal village. “A police team reached Hodal and located the vehicle and its owner. Pushkar told them that one Tarun (32) drives the vehicle. Tarun was arrested on Friday,” the officer said. DCP Baaniya lauded the woman’s presence of mind to take a photo of the vehicle. During interrogation, Tarun told police that on the day of the incident, he had gone to drop his employer’s sister-in-law to a mall. As he waited outside, he spotted the German woman, he said.

