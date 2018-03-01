Man held for beheading his driver

A Crime Branch team of Delhi Police arrested Durgesh Yadav and his accomplice Pramod Yadav from New Ashok Nagar Metro station Tuesday. (Representational image) A Crime Branch team of Delhi Police arrested Durgesh Yadav and his accomplice Pramod Yadav from New Ashok Nagar Metro station Tuesday. (Representational image)

A 34-year-old owner of a goods transport business has been arrested for allegedly killing his driver, beheading him and chopping off his toes before disposing of the body in different places in UP’s Badaun. The accused, Durgesh Yadav, allegedly killed his driver, Jitender, in October as he felt threatened by him, police said.

Police said Durgesh had an affair with Jitender’s wife and later eloped with his sister-in-law and married her. “The two fell out but reconciled later,” police said. However, that was only on the surface as Jitender still harboured a grudge, police said.

Scared that Jitender will one day come after him, Durgesh allegedly hatched a plan and killed him, police said.

