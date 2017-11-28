Man held after brothers film him selling cigarettes to kids central Delhi’s Patel Nagar

According to the law, if a person is found selling tobacco to minors, he may be punished with a jail term and slapped with a fine of Rs 1 lakh. According to the law, if a person is found selling tobacco to minors, he may be punished with a jail term and slapped with a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

Delhi Police has arrested a 40-year-old shopkeeper for allegedly selling cigarettes to minors and teenagers in central Delhi’s Patel Nagar. The arrest was made after two brothers, on the advise of their father, made a video of the man selling tobacco products to minors, and submitted the recording to police.

Delhi Police chief spokesperson Dependra Pathak said they have lodged a case under Section 77 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and arrested the accused.

According to the law, if a person is found selling tobacco to minors, he may be punished with a jail term and slapped with a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

The matter came to light on Saturday when the father of two teenagers approached police, alleging that a shopkeeper near his sons’ school was selling cigarettes to teenagers and minors.

He also told police that he was upset as his sons buy cigarette from the shopkeeper and smoke. The policemen advised him to make a video of the act and submit it to them, police sources said.

On Saturday, the man’s two sons reached the shop. The elder son asked his brother to buy cigarettes from the shop, while he secretly filmed it on his mobile phone.

He then approached police and also informed his father. The trio also submitted the video to police. The accused was produced before a court, which sent him to Tihar Jail.

