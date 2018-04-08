Man gets life term for raping stepdaughter over eight years

A bench of Justice I S Mehta and Justice S Muralidhar said in India, studies have shown that a large number of instances of rape are by close family members, and that the victim “silently suffers” for years. A bench of Justice I S Mehta and Justice S Muralidhar said in India, studies have shown that a large number of instances of rape are by close family members, and that the victim “silently suffers” for years.

“There are cases that shock the judicial conscience. This is one,” said the Delhi High Court on March 9, while upholding the life term handed to a man who repeatedly raped his stepdaughter over eight years. The victim was 22 when the rapes started, and filed a complaint eight years later, on June 23, 2015. She also gave birth to two children as a result of the rape.

A bench of Justice I S Mehta and Justice S Muralidhar said in India, studies have shown that a large number of instances of rape are by close family members, and that the victim “silently suffers” for years. “This is one such case of incestuous rape,” the court said.

According to court records, the victim’s mother got married to the convict after her first husband abandoned her. They shifted to Delhi from Uttarakhand in 2005.

Court sources said the family knew of the rape but kept quiet due to “social stigma”. Sources said the accused threatened the victim and her mother, and that the victim was beaten up several times. A week before June 23, 2015, the accused got drunk as he “often did”, beat up the victim, and threw her out of the house. She then lodged a complaint at Vasant Vihar police station.

Trial began at the Patiala House court, which convicted the man and sentenced him to life in prison. An appeal was filed in the High Court, which upheld the order and said that DNA tests of the victim’s two children confirmed that the accused was the father, and that he too had accepted it.

The defence, however, argued that the victim was 30 years old at the time of filing the complaint, and that it was a consensual sexual relationship. “It is unbelievable that despite being subjected to rape continuously during this period, and giving birth to two children, she would not complain to anyone… There was an inordinate delay of over eight years…,” the defence argued.

However, the court said it cannot agree to the submissions. “In a case where a woman has been continuously subjected to forcible rape over an extended period of time by a person in a position of trust as a father, the fear that he must have instilled in her can well be understood…,” the bench said, dismissing the appeal. It was also submitted that after the conviction, the family has been pushed to poverty.

The court said, “Complete justice requires redressing the victim’s suffering even while punishing the criminal.”On this, the court said, “Justice cannot be said to be done in the present case without the needs of the victims of crime being addressed. In this scenario, the victims include not only PW1 (the victim), but her children, PW2 (convict’s wife) and her children as well. The law fails to properly address the multiple ways in which the families of the convicted criminal suffer.”

The High Court then ordered to check if the victim has been provided compensation, and directed that any children under 18 are entitled to receive all benefits and education.

