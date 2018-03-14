Man found dead: Kin seek CBI inquiry

The family has demanded an inquiry by the CBI. (representative image) The family has demanded an inquiry by the CBI. (representative image)

The family of Pravish Chanam, a Manipuri resident who died in Noida last year, has demanded a CBI probe into his death.

Chanam had come to visit Delhi, and had been residing in Safdarjung with his friends. On September 8, 2017, he had gone to Knowledge Park in Noida to attend a music concert with his friends. He went missing after the concert, and was found dead a few days later.

Calling the inquiry by Noida Police shoddy, the family has demanded an inquiry by the CBI. The government of Manipur has also written to the Uttar Pradesh government on the issue. On Tuesday, the North East Forum for International Solidarity also submitted a petition to the Union Home Minister raising the demand.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App