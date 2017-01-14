Man found dead at Pusa Institute, suicide suspected

The spot where Hemant Dhall’s body was found. Amit Mehra The spot where Hemant Dhall’s body was found. Amit Mehra

A 55-year-old businessman allegedly committed suicide by slitting his wrist and throat with a surgical blade in southwest Delhi’s Inderpuri. Hemant Dhall’s body was recovered from his car, parked inside the Indian Agricultural Research Institute on Pusa Road. The spot is located about 4 km from his shop.

Police have recovered a purported suicide note, in which Dhall mentions financial losses in his business. Police also recovered a bottle of alcohol from the car.

The matter came to light on Thursday morning when police received a call about a body inside a car. Police identified Dhall, and also found that a missing person complaint had been lodged by his wife at Ranjeet Nagar police station on Wednesday night.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vijay Kumar said, “In the suicide note, found in his wallet, Dhall wrote about losses in his business and asked his friends to take care of his family. We are checking the exact cause of death.”

Dhall, who owned an electronic items showroom in Patel Nagar, left work at 4 pm on Wednesday but did not reach home, said an employee at the shop. Around midnight, Dhall’s wife lodged a missing person complaint. The family lives in Gurgaon.

Police sources claimed Dhall’s family had asked employees at the showroom to “keep an eye on him” because he had been depressed for the last few days. “He appeared to be depressed but he never told us the reason,” said Ashok Kumar, an employee. “The salary of a few employees, including me, was a little late, but this is the first time it has been delayed.” Police said Dhall had sacked an employee a few months ago.

Dhall’s friend Naveen Ghai, however, claimed there “must have been some foul play”. “I have known him for more than 25 years… He could not have committed suicide. Why would he take such an extreme step over his shop,” Ghai said.

Police have sent the purported suicide note to fingerprint experts and have preserved his viscera for forensic examination to ascertain the exact cause of death. The autopsy report is awaited.