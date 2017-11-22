Man forcibly married minor: Police use fake FB profile to lure accused, nab him

Police said the accused had lured the minor and taken her to a small rented accommodation in Badaun (Representational Image) Police said the accused had lured the minor and taken her to a small rented accommodation in Badaun (Representational Image)

After a 17-year-old girl escaped from a 22-year-old man who forcibly married her, confined her for a year, and physically and sexually assaulted her, police pulled out all stops to trace him — but in vain. What changed things, however, was the police’s idea to make a fake Facebook profile of a girl and lure the accused to Netaji Subhash Place, from where he was arrested Monday.

According to police, the minor escaped from a rented house in Badaun and registered a complaint at Begumpur police station. For months, police teams raided the accused’s last-known locations and homes of his relatives and associates. “The accused had dumped his phone and was on the move. He did not contact his family,” an officer said.

The fake account was operated by a woman officer, and it took police 15 days to establish a rapport with the accused, following which he sought a meeting. “When he reached the meeting point, a coffee shop, our team was waiting for him,” the officer said.

Police said the accused had lured the minor and taken her to a small rented accommodation in Badaun. When the minor expressed her wish to return home, the abuse started. “She said in her complaint that the accused would not feed her and would force himself on her. He also beat her,” the officer said, adding that he would usually keep her tied up. One day in September, he forgot to tie her up — and she fled and returned to Delhi.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App