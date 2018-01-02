Man falls off 10th floor in Gurgaon, dies

A 32-year-old resident of Uniworld Gardens 1, Gurgaon, fell to his death from his 10th floor apartment on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday, while a New Year’s party was underway at his home. According to police, the man, identified as Hitesh Saini, lived in flat number 1003 on rent, along with his family. “There was a party at his flat, and his relatives and friends were inside. He seems to have been alone in the balcony around 2 am when he fell,” Vijay Kumar, SHO of Sadar police station, said.

“His wife said she noticed a shadow and then looked towards the balcony to see him fall. He died on the spot. His body will be sent for a post-mortem tomorrow. A case may be registered on the basis of the findings,” the SHO said.

