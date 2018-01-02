Top News

Man falls off 10th floor in Gurgaon, dies

According to police, the man, identified as Hitesh Saini, lived in flat number 1003 on rent, along with his family.

By: Express News Service | Gurgaon | Published: January 2, 2018 2:28 am
A 32-year-old resident of Uniworld Gardens 1, Gurgaon, fell to his death from his 10th floor apartment on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday, while a New Year’s party was underway at his home. According to police, the man, identified as Hitesh Saini, lived in flat number 1003 on rent, along with his family. “There was a party at his flat, and his relatives and friends were inside. He seems to have been alone in the balcony around 2 am when he fell,” Vijay Kumar, SHO of Sadar police station, said.

“His wife said she noticed a shadow and then looked towards the balcony to see him fall. He died on the spot. His body will be sent for a post-mortem tomorrow. A case may be registered on the basis of the findings,” the SHO said.

