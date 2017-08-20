Man fakes son’s abduction, cops to take action

Representational Image Representational Image

A railway superintendent’s meticulous plan to get out of debt — by faking the kidnapping of his own 21-year-old son — was foiled after police recovered CCTV footage of the “kidnapping”, showing him parking his scooty and walking away. The accused is posted in Shakur Basti in Delhi as a superintendent in railways, said ASI Anoop Singh. Police said the accused was “in debt as he had borrowed a lot of money from his relatives” and had “hatched the plan to get money”.

On Friday, Raghav registered a complaint at Sahibabad police station stating that his son was kidnapped and that he had received a ransom call of Rs 30 lakh. A senior police officer said, “He concocted a story about his son’s disappearance and how he was getting repeated threat calls for ransom.” The police officer added, “He said that the kidnapping had taken place near the Karan Gate police post and that his son was dragged off his scooty by men who arrived in a van and that he was flung into the van and had been driven away.”

On the basis of the complaint, police monitored CCTV footage in the area, which showed an entirely different sequence of events. “There were no signs of abduction,” said the officer.“The probe revealed that the accused had borrowed Rs 30 lakh from his relatives for the construction of his house in Delhi,” he added. An FIR under appropriate IPC sections will be lodged against them for misguiding police and legal action will be initiated, police said.

