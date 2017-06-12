Man fakes robbery to misappropriate employers’ Rs six lakh, held

A 24-year-old man who allegedly faked a robbery to misappropriate Rs 6 lakh of his employer in Daryaganj in central Delhi has been arrested by the police. Mandeep Randhawa, DPC (central), said that Ramdev, a driver by profession, had on Saturday filed a complaint that he was looted by car-borne robbers near Shanti Van on Outer Ring Road when he was returning with his employer, a garment trader near Novelty Cinema.

A case was registered and investigation was launched. The police accessed the CCTV footages of the route taken by Ramdev while collecting payments from traders, between Lado Saray and the place of incident.

The footage did not match with Ramdev’s version as no car was found trailing his vehicle. During questioning also he contradicted his own statement, said the officer.

“He was put through sustained interrogation, during which he broke up and admitted to misappropriating Rs 6 lakh of his employer.”

The money was also recovered from the residence of his younger sister living in Geeta Colony, he said. Ramdev said he wanted to buy a house but had no means to do so. He then decided to plot the fake robbery story and misappropriate the money to fulfill his dream, added the officer.

