Man enters Delhi’s Saket Metro tunnel, emerges at Malviya Nagar

The incident was recorded by a commuter. The incident was recorded by a commuter.

In a case of “security breach” at the Saket Metro station on Friday evening, a 25-year-old man dashed into the tunnel and emerged on the tracks at the next station in Malviya Nagar, where he was caught by CISF officials. In a video shot by a commuter, Amit Kumar can be seen, shirtless and bleeding, attempting to climb up the Malviya Nagar platform. Both stations come under the Yellow Line and are underground.

CISF PRO Hemendra Singh said, “Kumar is mentally disturbed and had boarded the ladies coach of the Metro. He was de-boarded at Saket station, where he was penalised Rs 250. After he was released, he stepped down on the Metro tracks and started running towards Malviya Nagar station through the tunnel.” No complaint has been filed against him.

As Kumar ran through the tunnel, Metro services on the Yellow Line were halted briefly, as the train operator informed the station controller at Malviya Nagar. Asked about the video showing blood on Kumar’s chest, Deepak Gauri, DCP (Metro) said, “He probably fell on the tracks and hurt himself. His father, an autorickshaw driver, was informed… he came with medical reports of his son’s ongoing treatment at a mental health facility in Rohini. After that, he was handed over to his father.”

A 24-year-old commuter, who recorded the video of Kumar attempting to climb up the platform from the tracks at Malviya Nagar station, told The Indian Express, “I saw him emerging from the dark tunnel around 7.30 pm… He was bleeding and shirtless, people offered him water. A lot of Metro officials were there and I heard a CISF official say he had come running from the Saket station.”

In a statement, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said, “A man entered the tunnel after allegedly snatching a mobile phone and purse of a passenger at Saket station. He was soon caught and handed over to the Delhi Metro Rail Police.” Singh and Gauri, however, denied that a snatching attempt had been made.

A source in the CISF said “this is probably the first case of a man running from one station to another via the tunnel… we have foiled such attempts in the past. It would help if platform screen doors (PSDs) are installed at all stations”. The DMRC, however, said there is no plan to install PSDs at stations with less footfall such as Saket and Malviya Nagar. Currently they only exist on the recently-launched Magenta and Pink Line stations.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App