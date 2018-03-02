Man disguised as policeman arrested in Delhi

A man, pretending to be a policeman, was arrested from northeast Delhi’s Jyoti Nagar Wednesday, police said. Police said the accused, Ashish Kumar, had tried to extort Rs 5,000 from a resident, claiming that he was a policeman.

“On being questioned about where he was posted, the accused told residents that he was from the PCR team. Later, they started to ask him specific details related to the East district police, and when he could not answer he was exposed,” a police officer said.

Residents then made a PCR call and the accused was arrested, the officer said. Police are now trying to ascertain how he managed to get his hands on a police uniform. The accused was also wearing a name plate, with the name Ashish Chaudhary inscribed on it, the officer said.

