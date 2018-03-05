Man dies of poisoning, wife booked: Delhi police

According to police, the victim was admitted to RML Hospital in an unconscious state on February 26. Doctors declared him brought dead and said no external injury marks were found on his body. (Representational) According to police, the victim was admitted to RML Hospital in an unconscious state on February 26. Doctors declared him brought dead and said no external injury marks were found on his body. (Representational)

Police have booked the wife of a DLF employee for allegedly poisoning him. According to police, authorities at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital told police about the poisoning after the postmortem. “We have registered a case under IPC Section 302 (murder). The woman is likely to be arrested after her questioning is over,” a police officer said.

Police also claimed that the woman has written a confessional letter. Police said that during questioning, she told them that she was unhappy with her marriage. “She said her husband was an alcoholic because of which they had run into debt amounting to Rs 10-12 lakh,” DCP (New Delhi) Madhur Verma said. According to police, the victim was admitted to RML Hospital in an unconscious state on February 26. Doctors declared him brought dead and said no external injury marks were found on his body.

Police then tried to ascertain the identity of the person who brought the victim to the hospital. However, they found that the telephone number and the address provided in the hospital records were incorrect. “We used CCTV footage to trace the person and the car they used to bring the victim to the hospital…. It turned out to be his wife,” said Verma.

Police informed the victim’s brother about his death. The brother registered a complaint at Mandir Marg police station. Police said they have arrested an accomplice of the woman, Shyam Singh, based on her statement. “Singh, a local quack, allegedly provided her with the poison,” a police officer said, adding that further probe is underway.

