Man dies of cardiac arrest at police station, family alleges harassment

The victim’s brother Chandrabhushan. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra) The victim’s brother Chandrabhushan. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

A 43-year-old electric motor factory owner reportedly died of a cardiac arrest at Keshav Puram police station, with his family alleging that harassment by police staff was to blame.

Kulbhushan Chaturvedi and his brother Chandrabhushan were picked up by police for allegedly assaulting a 16-year-old boy on Tuesday night. Chaturvedi allegedly got into a fight with the boy’s father over the latter’s staff consuming liquor near his house. After the fight escalated, police brought Chaturvedi, his brother and the minor to the station.

Chandrabhushan alleged police “intimidated and threatened” his brother, following which he complained of chest pain.

He alleged that Chaturvedi asked for a glass of water, which he was denied, and was instead made to walk, because of which he collapsed. He was taken to Fortis Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Taking stock of the “inappropriate behaviour” by police staff, JCP (Northern Range) Rajesh Khurana said two officers have been suspended and a departmental inquiry has been initiated against them.

DCP (northwest) Aslam Khan identified the officers as ASI Krishan Kumar, the investigating officer, and PCR staff ASI Bujhbir. “The policemen did not show professional conduct. The family alleged they behaved rudely, and we took their statement into consideration,” Khan said.

Chandrabhushan alleged the harassment started as soon as they boarded the police vehicle, with the IO and PCR staff threatening to “break every bone” in their body if they did not tell police who assaulted the boy. Around 1:30 am, Chaturvedi complained of chest pain and was taken to a hospital in the next 30 minutes. He is survived by his wife and two children, aged 15 and 11.

