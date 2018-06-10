Delhi: Man dies of burns, video shows he set himself on fire

Over a week after a 40-year-old man set himself on fire, police have initiated an inquest proceeding under CrPC Section 174. Police said the man, Kapil, had reportedly set himself on fire following a dispute with his neighbour over constructing stairs in his building. A video of the incident has also gone viral. “Through the video, it has is clear that he was the one who set himself on fire. The man can be seen pouring kerosene on himself. He died due to his own actions,” said a police officer, adding that he had tried to implicate his neighbour.

The incident took place in Rajouri Garden. “Kapil lived with his brother and his wife. Kapil’s wife had divorced him 15 years ago,” said the officer. According to police, Kapil used to fight with the occupant of a house on the first floor over various issues. On the day of the incident, police said, they got into another fight. “The neighbour was constructing a stairway as she wanted access to the ground floor. Those living on the ground floor, including Kapil, were against it. This led to the fight,” said DCP (West) Vijay Singh.

Following the fight, police said, Kapil poured some kerosene on the neighbour and then himself. He tried to burn himself in order to implicate the woman. “But the fire spread quickly and he died,” claimed the officer.

