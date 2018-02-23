Man dies during treatment, kin block highway

They blocked traffic on NH48. (Express Photo by Manoj Kumar) They blocked traffic on NH48. (Express Photo by Manoj Kumar)

Relatives of a 21-year-old Manesar resident, who died during treatment at a private hospital on Wednesday morning, blocked traffic on NH48 on Thursday afternoon in protest. They placed the deceased’s body on the road and staged a demonstration at the IMT Manesar junction. The man, Deepak Yadav, had been admitted to Paras Hospital in Gurgaon on February 19, after he was found to have water in his lungs, claimed his relatives. Doctors said they would keep him at the hospital for two days and then discharge him, they claimed.

On Wednesday, doctors drew a blood sample from Yadav around 6 am, his family alleged. Shortly after, they said they were informed that he had died of a heart attack. “Deepak never had any heart problems, so how did he suddenly die of a heart attack? There has been some negligence on the hospital’s part, and we want them to be brought to book,” said Sandeep, Deepak’s older brother. He also alleged that doctors told him about his brother’s death five hours later.

The hospital, however, denied the allegations. An official spokesperson at Paras Healthcare said, “The patient was being treated for pleural effusion and had a sudden cardiac arrest. Multi-disciplinary teams were working on the patient. Throughout the course of treatment, the patient’s family was updated on the progress. We are with the family and extend our full support. We will be providing our full cooperation and support to the authorities.”

The family blocked the road between 12.30 pm and 2 pm, affecting traffic across the highway. They called off the demonstration and cleared the path only after the Tehsildar of the region and DCP (south), Ashok Bakshi, arrived at the scene. “We are investigating the matter, and have sought the help of the Chief Medical Officer. The hospital has also been asked to provide the case file,” Bakshi said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App