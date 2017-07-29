Man dies after being shot five times in Gurgaon

An officer at the spot of the crime on Jharsa Road, Friday. (Express Photo/Manoj Kumar) An officer at the spot of the crime on Jharsa Road, Friday. (Express Photo/Manoj Kumar)

In what appears to be a case of personal enmity, a Shakti Nagar resident was shot dead at Jharsa road Friday afternoon, said Gurgaon Police. According to police, the deceased has been identified as Surender Rana. He supplied tea for a private company. For the past one month, he also worked as a “coordinator” in JK 24×7 News. However, while mikes with the company’s name were found in the car, police sources suspect Rana may not have been a genuine journalist but “misused the name of the press to get his work done”.

According to sources, the assailants were in a Santro. Rana sustained five bullet injuries and was rushed to Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. “Information was received that a man has been shot at Jharsa road around 2 pm on Friday. A police team sent to the spot found the victim’s Safari car with a press sticker on the windshield,” said Ravinder Kumar, Gurgaon Police PRO.

Sumit Kumar, DCP (Crime), said, “The victim was sitting in his car and we believe he was intoxicated. He got out of the car when he spotted the accused’s vehicle. That was when he was shot.”

A case has been registered at Civil Lines police station based on a complaint by the deceased’s wife. She has named four people, including a woman, who she suspects are behind the murder. “A case has been registered under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC, and relevant sections of the Arms Act. The body has been sent for post mortem and further investigation is on,” added the PRO.

Reiterating this point, Commissioner of Police Sandeep Khirwar said, “So far, it appears to be a case of personal enmity. We are investigating all angles and hope to nab the culprits soon.”

According to police, the four accused were earlier arrested in connection with a case of theft and assault last year, and were out on bail.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App