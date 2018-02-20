Man convicted in 2009 rape of MBA student

A year after nine adult accused were acquitted in the alleged gangrape of a 24-year-old MBA student from Noida, a Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) convicted a man, who was a minor in 2009 when the incident took place, and sent him to a reformation home for three years. In a case that had made national headlines, the woman was allegedly gangraped and her male friend assaulted by 11 people in January 2009. She was a first-year MBA student at a Noida university at the time. She had told the Tis Hazari court that the 11 men had followed the car in which she was travelling with a friend, and had forced them to stop the vehicle.

She had alleged that the men were carrying cricket bats and stumps, and had forced her and the friend to drive to a ‘jungle area’, where they assaulted them and gangraped her. The case was registered at Noida’s Sector 39 police station, but was transferred to Delhi for trial after the woman’s friend, also a complainant in the case, alleged that he was being threatened and intimidated by one of the accused.

Last year, a special fast-track court had acquitted nine adult accused in the case. A tenth accused had died during the trial. The judge had stated that the case against the accused could not be proved because the investigating officer “left no stone unturned to make the case impossible to prove”. The court also called it a “classic case of a botched up” probe. The acquittal has been challenged in High Court.

However, the JJB Monday said that the presence of the eleventh accused, who was 17 at the time, at the scene of the crime had been established by “overwhelming evidence”, and that the witnesses had correctly identified him before court.

“In the present case, there is unquestionably a ring of truth in the prosecution version. The evidence of prosecution witnesses have been amply strengthened by medical and scientific evidence, and by recovery of incriminating articles from the juvenile… The witnesses have consistently deposed with regard to the commission of the offence by the juvenile, and their evidence remain unshaken and uncontroverted during their cross-examination,” JJB presiding magistrate Arul Varma said in his order Monday.

The JJB said that Special Public Prosecutor Neelam Narang “meticulously elucidated the prosecution version in a lucid manner”. Narang was also the prosecutor in the case against the 10 other accused at Tis Hazari court. The board said that keeping in mind the “psychological and psychiatric intervention” that the juvenile needs due to the type of abuse, gravity of the offence, and the severity of the mental and physical harm caused to the victim, the JJB deems it fit to send the accused to “protective custody for his proper rehabilitation”.

The board allowed his plea to suspend his sentence for a month to enable him to file an appeal. The JJB also asked the UP authority to take steps for paying compensation of more than Rs 3 lakh to the rape victim. It also ordered perjury proceedings against two defence witnesses for giving false testimony before it.

