Man commits suicide by jumping before metro train in Delhi

A 54-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping before an incoming metro train at AIIMS metro station in Delhi on Tuesday.

The deceased, Harjeet Singh, was running a CCTV business in Nehru Place and losses in business forced him to take the extreme step, police said. No suicide note was found but his daughter who had reached the mortuary told police that her father was depressed about his business not doing well, they added.

Harjeet allegedly jumped in front of the metro moving towards Samaypur Badli. He was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre where he was declared dead, police said.

He was a resident of west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar area. Inquest proceedings have been initiated. Metro services on the line were affected briefly.

