Man chops off daughter’s ears, claims ghost threatened to take her away

Representational Image. Representational Image.

A 35-year-old man allegedly chopped off the ears of his three-year-old daughter after a “ghost threatened to take her away if he did not follow its instructions”.

According to police, the accused identified as Amrit Bahadur, has been arrested. His family told police that he has been “mentally disturbed” since the death of his one-and-a-half-year-old daughter a few months ago. Since then, he has been having hallucinations about a “ghost” who threatened to take away his second child as well.

Police said the incident took place in the early hours of Thursday at GTB Enclave. “Bahadur told police that the ghost asked him to make his daughter cry and he poured water on the child. When she started crying, the ghost apparently asked him to cut off his daughter’s ears. He then cut a small portion of one of the ears. He said the ghost demanded that both ears be cut off. Bahadur followed the instructions. The ghost then asked him to spill more blood. Bahadur was in the process of slitting his daughter’s neck, when his family members heard the child crying and stopped him,” a police officer said.

Hearing the commotion, their neighbours alerted police and Bahadur was arrested from the spot. The victim was taken to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital by her family, which referred her to AIIMS. Police said Bahadur worked as a helper at a restaurant and also cleaned cars. His elder brother had passed away seven years ago. After his brother’s death, he had married his sister-in-law, who had four children. The couple had two daughters.

