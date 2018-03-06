Man chases snatchers to recover gold chain

While speaking on the phone outside his house in New Friends Colony’s Sarai Jullena area, RWA general secretary Pankaj Sharma was accosted by two bike-borne men who snatched his gold chain on Monday morning. When he put up a fight, he was hit on the head.

Instead of scurrying for shelter, Sharma gave chase to the men and retrieved his gold chain, police said. While the snatchers tried to flee on their motorcycle, Sharma chased them in his car and managed to catch hold of them, police said, adding that the accused fell from their motorcycle after being hit by Sharma’s car.

Based on Sharma’s statement, a case was registered at New Friends Colony police station, said a police officer, adding that the two men have been arrested. “The accused have been identified as Mohammad Saif and Najeem. We are trying to ascertain if they were involved in other cases of snatching,” said the officer.

“I shouted for help but nobody came forward to help me. I managed to retrieve my gold chain but the locket is missing.” Sharma was taken to Holy Family hospital where he received five stitches and was later discharged, police said.

