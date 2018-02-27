Man chases pickpockets, stabbed to death: Delhi Police

Police claimed that Manju alerted passersby, who managed to catch two of the accused. Police claimed that Manju alerted passersby, who managed to catch two of the accused.

Three persons have been arrested for picking a man’s pocket and allegedly stabbing him to death when he gave chase. Police said the incident was reported from New Delhi area on Saturday evening. According to police, the victim, Amarjeet, lived with his family in Nilothi Gaon.

Police said the victim was chasing the accused when one of the men pulled out a knife and stabbed him. A PCR call was made by Amarjeet’s wife and he was rushed to a hospital where he later died.

A senior police officer said they have arrested the three accused. “We managed to arrest two accused, Suraj and Sumit, from the spot, but the third accused, Ajit, managed to flee. We arrested him after conducting several raids,” the officer said.

The incident took place when Amarjeet, his wife Manju and other family members were returning from the Delhi zoo on a bus. “On the way, one of the accused stole his phone. The trio then got off the bus” an officer said. However, Amarjeet saw what happened and gave chase. “Amarjeet and his wife were trying to catch the accused when one of the men pulled out a knife and stabbed him,” the officer said.

Police claimed that Manju alerted passersby, who managed to catch two of the accused.

