‘Man bludgeoned his wife, infant son over suspicion of affair’

A day after a 34-year-old woman and her 18-month-old son were found murdered at home in Jahangirpuri, police arrested her husband from the same area. The man has confessed to the crime and said he suspected his wife of having an extramarital affair, over which he had regular fights with her, police said.

DCP (northwest) Aslam Khan said Omprakash (34) was arrested from Khera Kalan railway station, from where he was about to take a train and flee. “During questioning, he broke down and confessed to his crime. After killing his wife and son, he slept with their bodies and left the house next morning,” claimed Khan.

The bodies of Shobha and her son Karan were found in a pool of blood Tuesday morning from the first floor of the house. Omprakash’s father had spotted the bodies and informed police. Omprakash is learnt to have told police that he suspected his wife of infidelity and decided to kill her, for which he bought a knife.

The couple had married 12 years ago and had three sons. During the incident, two of his sons — Rahul and Shashank — were sleeping in another room. They told police that they had seen their father beat up their mother.

“My mother was sleeping with Karan… Papa then beat up my mother with a stone and went to sleep… I hid under a blanket,” the seven-year-old told police. “We have recorded the boy’s statement,” police said.

Omprakash, a painter, lived with the family on the first floor of the house while his father and brother live on the ground floor. Omprakash’s brother Kamal told police that the couple used to fight over trivial issues. “They had an argument on Monday night, which was sorted out after family members intervened. The couple and their three sons went to sleep on the first floor. In the morning, Shobha and Karan were found dead,” he said.

