Man beheads sister-in-law, then makes PCR call

The deceased, identified as Kalawati, was found in a putrefied condition, with her hands and head missing, police said. (Representational image) The deceased, identified as Kalawati, was found in a putrefied condition, with her hands and head missing, police said. (Representational image)

A 45-year-old man, who suspected his sister-in-law of having illicit relationships with men in the neighbourhood, allegedly beheaded her and disfigured her body before dumping it near Prahlad Vihar, police said. The accused, identified as Rama Shankar, later made a PCR call to the North Rohini control room and told police that he had killed his brother’s wife, and that he wanted to surrender.

He was arrested on reaching Vijay Vihar police station. After questioning him about the woman’s whereabouts, the man gave police the location of the body. He told police that he had dumped it near some bushes in Prahlad Vihar, near Rohini’s Sector 25.

The deceased, identified as Kalawati, was found in a putrefied condition, with her hands and head missing, police said, adding that the body parts are still missing and a police team is scouring the area nearby to recover them.

After the body was found, police informed her relatives. Her husband, identified as Fuggi Lal, had been called to identify the body. After a brief look, the husband managed to successfully identify the woman.

During interrogation, the accused told police that he suspected Kalawati of having illicit relationships with men in the locality. “He told us that when her husband would leave home for work, she would meet other men in the locality. When she continued with the meetings, he decided to kill her and on Friday evening, he tried convincing her to accompany him to Prahlad Vihar. Once she agreed, he took her near some bushes and killed her,” said a police officer.

After the murder, he returned to his house. When the woman did not return, Fuggi Lal started looking for her in the neighbourhood and also questioned his neighbours and her close friends. When she did not turn up in the night, he went to Vijay Vihar police station and filed a missing persons report.

Police have shifted her body to the local mortuary for post-mortem, after which it will be handed over to the family. “We are still looking for the missing body parts. The accused has not given up the locations. We suspect the missing parts may have been dumped in the vicinity,” the officer said.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App