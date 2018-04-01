Man beaten to death for ‘raping’ eight-year-old girl

An eight-year-old was ‘raped’ on Saturday in a JJ cluster on the Delhi-Ghaziabad border (Representational Image) An eight-year-old was ‘raped’ on Saturday in a JJ cluster on the Delhi-Ghaziabad border (Representational Image)

On Friday night, 25-year-old Jitendra Kumar and his wife took their neighbour’s eight-year-old daughter to an event in the colony. In the hours that followed, the girl was raped, allegedly by Kumar. Soon after the incident came to light, the girl’s brother and friends held Kumar hostage and beat him up. After sustaining head injuries, Kumar died nearly four hours later, police said.

The incident took place around 12 am on Saturday in a JJ cluster on the Delhi-Ghaziabad border. Kumar, a daily wage labourer, was going to a jagran with his wife and asked his neighbours if they wanted to come along.

“His neighbours, however, had told their eight-year-old daughter to go with the couple. After they reached the venue, Kumar allegedly told his wife that the child’s mother was calling her home and that he would take her. Then, he allegedly took the girl to his house and raped her,” said Durgesh Kumar Singh, Circle Officer (Loni), Ghaziabad.

After reaching home later, the girl narrated the entire incident to her mother, following which the girl’s elder brother and neighbours beat up Kumar. At 12.10 am, another of their neighbours made a PCR call about the entire incident, police said.

“The PCR call reached the Delhi Police first. It was directed to Tronica City police station and a police team went to the colony where they found Jitendra Kumar tied up and held hostage,” Singh said.

As the girl and Kumar were being taken to the police station, Kumar’s health started deteriorating, police said, adding that “they were rushed to a local hospital in Loni. The girl was referred to the district hospital in Ghaziabad but Jitendra succumbed to his injuries. He died around 3.20 am. His post-mortem examination report states that he died due to head injuries.”

Hailing from Bihar, the two families had migrated to Delhi NCR in search of employment a few years ago, and were staying at the JJ colony at a monthly cost of Rs 1,000 each.

On Saturday, two FIRs were registered in the case and two persons — the girl’s 18-year-old brother and the person who made the PCR call — were arrested. “One FIR has been filed in the rape incident against Jitendra Kumar under IPC section 376. The second FIR has been filed in the lynching of Kumar against four named persons and seven-eight unidentified persons,” said Vaibhav Krishna, SSP, Ghaziabad.

