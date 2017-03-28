Man arrested in fish vendor’s murder case

Delhi Police have arrested a man in connection with the murder of a fish vendor, whose body was found in a drain near Nilothi village of outer Delhi earlier this month. The accused, Manoj, was arrested from Nilothi Extension on Sunday. He used to work in a factory near which the victim, Sunil Mahto, used to sell fish, Additional DCP (Outer) Pankaj Singh said.

During interrogation, the accused claimed that Mahto owed him Rs 2,000, which he was not returning, he said. They had an altercation after having liquor on March 11, during which the accused allegedly strangulated Mahto, and threw his body and his motorcycle in the drain, the officer said. Mahto was found dead in the drain on March 16 and the body was sent to the SGM Hospital, he said, adding his motorcycle was also found from the spot.

Investigation revealed that a missing report had been lodged at the Ranhola Police Station, the DCP said. Police contacted Mahto’s family but they provided no clue, the officer said.

Local vendors after closing their shops used to keep their articles at the factory for the night. They were interrogated at length along with the factory’s labourers. It was learnt that the Mahto was seen consuming liquor with some persons on March 11, after which he went missing, he said.

The victim’s family members were asked about Mahto’s motorcycle and it was learnt that it was missing from the same day, Singh said. Further questioning of factory workers revealed that the accused had left Delhi for his native village in Nalanda, Bihar, after the incident, he said.

