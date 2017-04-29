Man arrested for wife’s murder, Delhi police now find she was killed by a gang

Police said the woman had been having an extra-marital affair with the man and they suspected that the two had been killed by her husband. (Representational) Police said the woman had been having an extra-marital affair with the man and they suspected that the two had been killed by her husband. (Representational)

What was initially suspected to be a case of a husband killing his wife and her paramour has turned out to be the handiwork of a gang, who had raped the woman in front of her boyfriend before killing the two, police said. The accused, affiliated to the Rajesh Bawania gang, allegedly raped the 38-year-old woman in front of her 23-year-old paramour and later strangled the two, police said. “The incident dates back to February 19, when police received a call about a woman’s body lying near a pond at Meer Vihar in Madanpur Dabas. There was a ligature mark on her neck and it was found that she had been missing from her house since February 18,” said Dr G Ramgopal Naik, DCP(Crime).

She had been murdered somewhere else and her body had been dumped near the pond. The next day, the body of a man was found in a drain near a canal in the area. A motorcycle was also found there. Even he had been missing from his house since February 18. During interrogation, it was found that they knew each other.

Police said the woman had been having an extra-marital affair with the man and they suspected that the two had been killed by her husband. He was arrested, along with his relative, for the double murders. However, it was only after police received information about some men being allegedly involved in a gangrape-cum-double murder that the mystery started to unravel. We received information about some alleged criminals, who had left the city for a month and had recently returned, police said.

Police conducted raids on April 26 in villages in outer Delhi and apprehended Jasbir Dabas alias Jassu, Devender Kumar alias Bablu and Manjeet alias Harvinder, said the officer. During interrogation, they confessed to killing two persons in Kanjhawla. Police said that on February 18, they were consuming liquor in a field, along with two other associates, Vikas and Mohit. After Manjeet left, they found the woman and her paramour sitting in the fields. The accused then committed the crime, police said. Police have recovered the woman’s cellphone, and paramour’s belt that was used to strangle them. Vikas and Mohit are absconding.

