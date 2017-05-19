Man arrested for raping 6-year-old step-daughter

A caretaker of an empty house in Saket was arrested on Thursday for allegedly raping his six-year-old step-daughter, police said. The girl has been admitted in AIIMS. She will undergo a surgery as her private parts are infected with pus, officials from the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) said.

The incident came to light after a woman living in the neighbourhood saw the child bleeding from her private parts and approached the DCW.

Additional DCP (south) Chinmoy Biswal said, “We have registered a case and have arrested the accused.”

While the girl initially told the DCW counsellor that she got hurt while playing as her step-father had threatened to kill her, she later opened up after the accused recorded his confession in front of the counsellor, DCW officials said. The minor told DCW that her step-father took her to his workplace, an empty house, and sexually assaulted her. She also said that the accused was inebriated at the time of the incident and had even beaten her up. A judge appointed in the case has recorded the minor’s statement, officials said.

DCW officials said the accused had married the girl’s mother a year ago. The mother, who was unaware of the incident, is seven months pregnant with the accused’s child, DCW officials said.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal said, “Our girls are not secure in their own houses. So one needs to take good care of the girls. The government should immediately come up with a policy to protect children who are abused in their own houses and provide them with a safe environment,” She added that DCW will monitor the case.

