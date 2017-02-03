Man arrested for posing as AIIMS doctor

A 25-year-old man was held on Friday over allegations of impersonating an AIIMS doctor and allegedly making money from patients by getting them treated by other doctors. Ritaj Tripathi, who claimed to be a yoga graduate from reputed institute was nabbed by the doctors at the AIIMS emergency and handed over to police.

“With a stethoscope around his neck, he was seen checking the patients. He was unmasked while trying to arrange admission of a patient in the emergency ward. He claimed to be a doctor working at AIIMS and used to bring the patients for treatment at AIIMS. It seems he was running the illegal business of making money from patients,” said a security official at AIIMS said.

Tripathi however claimed that he was helping the patients, who otherwise have to wait endlessly to get treatment. He said that by seeing stethoscope around his neck, doctors would immediately see the patients who came with him. According to the official, Tripathi claimed to be a doctor in neurology department at AIIMS and approached two patients.

The staff at the Emergency had some doubts and they asked him to show his ID card but he could not and revealed that he was not a doctor. The Security Officer of AIIMS has already given a complaint to Hauz Khas police station in this regard. “Tripathi, a resident of Laxmi Nagar, has been held while he was trying to check patients by posing as a doctor in AIIMS. A case is registered under section 119 of IPC (punishment for cheating by impersonation) at Hauz Khas police station,” said a senior police officer.