Man arrested for killing live-in partner, was accused in 20 cases

Delhi Police have arrested a 38-year-old man for allegedly killing a woman, the owner of an English coaching institute for foreign studies, in west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar area. Police investigation revealed that the accused was allegedly involved in around 20 cases of murder, extortion and attempt to murder.

According to police, the accused, Kuldeep Thakur, was arrested from Rithala Monday morning.

“Thakur was in a live-in relationship with the victim, identified as Bhawna Thakur, for the last one year. He was recently arrested by Delhi Police and sent to Tihar Jail. While he was in jail, the woman met a few of Thakur’s associates and he started suspecting that she was having an affair,” a police officer said.

On May 3, he came home in an inebriated condition and the two got into a heated argument.

“The accused then hit the woman repeatedly with a stick and fled the spot. On May 4, police received a call around 11.30 am that a woman had been found dead in her flat. Police reached the spot and found that there were bruises on her body and blood all over her face,” a senior police officer said.

Police said the blood clots on her body and injuries to her face suggested she had been smothered to death by the accused.

