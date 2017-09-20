Man arrested for harassing woman Colonel, police probe ‘ISI links’

Representational Image Representational Image

A 34-year-old man, suspected of having links with the Pakistani spy agency ISI, was arrested on September 13 for allegedly threatening to upload morphed pictures of a woman Colonel on the internet, police said. Initial investigation suggests that the arrested wanted the officer to reveal ‘secret information’ related to the force, said officers familiar with the case. The accused, a resident of Chandani Mahali in central Delhi, was arrested by the local police after the Colonel lodged a harassment complaint at Dwarka South police station. The 34-year-old runs an artificial jewellery shop in central Delhi, added officers.

During the course of interrogation, police said, the man was found to have “visited Pakistan a few times” and his “antecedents” made them suspect that he could have “links with the ISI”. Following this, the case was transferred to the Special Cell for further investigation.

In her complaint, the Colonel told police that she began receiving threats and “morphed, obscene photos” of her from an unknown number through WhatsApp, which she blocked. Soon after, this was repeated from a second, unknown number.

“She was also threatened that if she did not speak to the sender of the messages, the pictures would be circulated on the internet,” said police, citing the complaint. After the two numbers were blocked, the Colonel’s daughter began receiving morphed photographs and messages from an uknown Facebook profile, purportedly belonging to a woman.

“The person sending the pictures and messages asked the woman’s daughter to speak to the sender, threatening her that the pictures would be uploaded on social media,” said an officer. The police lodged a case, and on the basis of information derived from the Facebook profile and through scanning the two phone numbers, Parvez was traced and detained. “During interrogation, it emerged that he had visited Pakistan and had made SIM cards available to some Pakistani nationals. We are probing if he had links with the ISI. He is being questioned by the Special Cell,” said a police officer.

