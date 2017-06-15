Man arrested for duping people by promising DJB jobs

Pandey would take huge sums of money from them and then become unreachable. “Till now, police have identified six victims. Pandey would take huge sums of money from them and then become unreachable. “Till now, police have identified six victims.

A 44-year-old man has been arrested from west Delhi for allegedly duping people on the pretext of providing them jobs with the Delhi Jal Board (DJB). Police said the accused, identified as Shrikant Pandey alias Santosh, a resident of Allahabad, has duped several people of lakhs of rupees in the last couple of years by posing as a DJB officer. “He mainly targeted the lower-income groups and unemployed people from states like UP and Bihar, seeking government jobs,” DCP (west) Vijay Kumar said. He is well-spoken and would trap people by promising them jobs with the DJB, Kumar said.

Pandey would take huge sums of money from them and then become unreachable. “Till now, police have identified six victims. On June 10, Onkar Singh, a resident of Ramesh Nagar, approached police with a complaint that he had been duped of Rs 3 lakh by Pandey, who posed as a junior engineer with the DJB posted in the Karol Bagh zone,” he added.

Singh said he was impressed by Pandey’s “helpful” nature and requested him to help his son get a job. “The accused assured Singh that he would arrange a job for his son as he was in the good books of his boss and had contacts with the the DJB’s recruitment department. He demanded money from Singh so that he could buy gifts for senior officers on the recruitment board,” Kumar said.

When the complainant asked Pandey how much money he needed for the gifts, Pandey had told him that he needed around Rs 6 lakh — in two installments of Rs 3 lakh each. Pandey told Singh that one installment will have to be paid before the interview letter is issued and the remaining amount after the appointment letter is ready, police said.

Singh paid Rs 3 lakh to the accused. But after receiving the payment, Pandey stopped meeting him and told him that he is busy. Later, Pandey stopped taking his calls. Realising that he had been duped, Singh filed a complaint at Kirti Nagar police station, he said. A team was formed to nab the accused. Based on a tip-off, Pandey was arrested from near a liquor vend in Kirti Nagar timber market on June 11, police said. They are also trying to find out if he had any accomplice.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App