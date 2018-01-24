Man arrested for assaulting three-year-old in Faridabad

A case was registered under POCSO Act (Representational Image) A case was registered under POCSO Act (Representational Image)

Faridabad Police on Tuesday evening arrested a 25-year-old man for sexually assaulting a three-year-old child in his neighbourhood.

According to police, the incident took place on Tuesday morning, while the child was playing outside her home in Badoli village. “A case was registered regarding the matter under IPC Section 342 (wrongful confinement) and Section 6 of the POCSO Act. The accused has been arrested. Further investigations are underway,” said Sube Singh, PRO of Faridabad Police.

Meanwhile in Gurgaon, a seven-year-old child was abducted from Ashok Vihar. She was found over an hour later at Pataudi Chowk.

