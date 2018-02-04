Man accused of theft beaten to death in Delhi, four held

Police, however, said the victim had no criminal record. (Image for representational purpose) Police, however, said the victim had no criminal record. (Image for representational purpose)

Four persons have been arrested for abducting an 18-year-old man from Kamla Market and allegedly beating him to death on the intervening night of January 30-31, police said. According to police, the accused suspected the boy was a pickpocket and abducted him.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Anto Alphonse said the accused — Devvrat Rana alias Pammi (21), Gulshan (22), Sachin (22) and Gobinder Singh alias Deepak alias Kalli (22) — were arrested on Friday evening for allegedly killing Shahjeb alias Shajib.

Police said the accused were at GB Road on January 30, when they got into a fight with Shahjeb and his friend. The accused alleged that Shahjeb stole their mobile phone and Rs 40,000, and kidnapped him.

Police, however, said the victim had no criminal record. Police also questioned the victim’s friend, who was present at the spot but fled after the men abducted Shahjeb. Police said the men beat up Shahjeb and took him to their village Mukhmelpur in Alipur.

They later threw him out of the car. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died. Police analysed CCTV footage from the area and arrested the accused.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App