Fire in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar rages for over 16 hours: Ten things you should know

A truck parked outside caught fire, which spread to the godown. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) A truck parked outside caught fire, which spread to the godown. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Fire in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar: Thick plumes of smoke could be seen rising high in the sky after a massive fire broke out in a warehouse in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar. The fire that started on Tuesday evening has still not been doused and the fire team is still working to control it. Workers at the warehouse were safely evacuated and no casualty has been reported. Indian Air Force is also using bambi buckets to control the fire

Here are ten things that you should know about the fire that has been on since past 16 hours

1. The fire broke out at a rubber godown in Malviya Nagar. Officials say the fire started from a truck parked near Sant Nirankari School in the area. The truck was loaded with inflammable rubber compounds.

2. The fire call was received at around 5 pm. The fire from the truck spread to the godown used to store rubber raw material for rethreading of vehicle tyres.

The smoke due to the fire is also visible from nearby areas like Saket, Greater Kailash. (Express photo) The smoke due to the fire is also visible from nearby areas like Saket, Greater Kailash. (Express photo)

3. Sixty-five fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Five tenders with DCP foam are also being used to control the fire. A case has been registered under Sections 258 and 335 of the Indian Penal Code at Malviya Nagar police station

4. Workers in the godown were evacuated and residents asked to shift to a safer place. Police reached the spot and cordoned off the area. Thirteen buildings, one school and a gym located near the godown have also been evacuated.

5. The fire department claims the fire will be extinguished once the rubber compound completely burns off. The department also suggests that it might take another two to three hours to douse the fire.

Bambi buckets have been roped in to control the fire (Express photo) Bambi buckets have been roped in to control the fire (Express photo)

6. Medical teams have also been pressed into service to attend to fire victims. Medical teams at Max Hospital in Saket, Rainbow Child Speciality Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital and AIIMS have also been alerted. Adequate police arrangements have been made at these hospitals.

7. Delhi Disaster Management Authority, Delhi Fire Services, local police are assisting in evacuation, rescue efforts and crowd management.

8. Indian Air Force’s MI-17 helicopter has also been deployed to douse the fire. The chopper is using specialised buckets called bambi buckets that can carry approximately 2,500 litres of water at a time to pour water on the flames.

9. The Delhi Jal Board has, meanwhile, issued an alert warning about a water scarcity in south Delhi. It has said Thursday’s water supply in the area would be affected as a huge volume of water is being used to control the fire. The board has asked residents to use water judiciously.

10. The smoke due to the fire is also visible from nearby areas like Saket and Greater Kailash.

