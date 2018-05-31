Malviya Nagar blaze: IAF chopper called in during blaze, fire officers say had it under control

The charred remains of the godown The charred remains of the godown

After a 14-hour firefighting operation, as the Delhi Fire Service flashed a message around 7 am that the blaze in Malviya Nagar had been “controlled”, they were told to leave since an Indian Air Force helicopter was being brought in to douse the blaze. But DFS chief G S Misra claimed that the fire had already been controlled by then. “While our officers were planning to conduct a cooling operation after controlling the fire, a sudden splash of water from 80 feet — despite providing help — also spread the fire due to the wind of the chopper. The chopper arrived around 8 am,” said Misra.

“The fire was extinguished using 8 lakh litres of water, 40 fire tenders and 150 firefighters, and was re-extinguished by 7,500 litres of water through helicopter,” he said. The helicopter made three sorties to refill the water.

The fire broke out on Tuesday evening in a rubber godown, which was allegedly running illegally in a residential locality. There was no causality, though rubber sheet worth crores were gutted, officers said.

Misra claimed they were not consulted before the chopper was called in. “Bambi choppers are useful where fire engines cannot reach. We never suggest such an operation in residential areas because the wind from the chopper can spread the fire,” said Misra.

District Disaster Management Authority (south Delhi) chairperson Amjad Tak said the decision to contact IAF was taken Tuesday night, but the operation was not carried out then as it was dark.

While he did not comment on whether DFS was kept in the loop, he said, “The larger issue is that the fire was contained without any casualty. The fire department did a wonderful job. They were at the frontline, braving the fire and the heat till the end. We needed a coordinated effort to douse the fire and this became a learning lesson. We now know that aerial assistance can be sought, but has to be done during the day,” Tak, who is also the district magistrate of the South district, said.

DCP (South) Romil Baaniya said the decision to use a chopper was taken in consultation with all agencies concerned. “It was a joint decision, and was taken by DDMA,” said Baaniya.

Delhi Police has registered a case under IPC sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), and arrested the godown owner, Sanjay Saini. Police said they are investigating how the godown was running in a residential area, and have approached the civic agency.

DFS sources said the fire started from a truck parked in the godown at Khirki Extension of Malviya Nagar. The first call was made at 4.47 pm on Tuesday and at least two fire tenders were rushed to the spot. “They had almost put out the fire when a sudden dust storm spread the blaze. Initially we used foam but that didn’t work so we had to rely on water,” said a DFS officer.

