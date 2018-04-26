Make NDMC meet public: AAP

NDMC may charge a nominal fee… from the public, the same should be available free of cost to the members, the note read NDMC may charge a nominal fee… from the public, the same should be available free of cost to the members, the note read

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and AAP MLA Surinder Singh have filed a dissent note to the NDMC against the decision not to make public audio and video recordings of a recently held council meeting, and said that “people have a right to know”. They added that the stand taken by BJP members of the NDMC publicly was “exactly the opposite inside the council meeting”.

“All recordings and transcripts should be made available to the public as well as members. Whereas NDMC may charge a nominal fee… from the public, the same should be available free of cost to the members,” they said in the note.

