Make Aadhaar a must for Delhi airport employees: CISF

In a bid to prevent “unwanted activities” by employees working with several agencies at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, the CISF has asked the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) to make Aadhaar cards mandatory for anyone who works at the airport from January 1. The CISF is responsible for security at the airport while the BCAS frames the security rules.

The CISF wants to ensure that nobody is issued an Airport Entry Permit (AEP) without an Aadhaar card, thereby adding a layer of security at one of the country’s busiest airport. A senior official of BCAS said that currently, employees entering the terminal building are physically checked by security personnel of CISF. They are issued simple plastic ID cards to access secure areas in the buildings.

But CISF has decided to link it with the biometric system along with the Aadhaar card number, so that doors and access points can be released only to authorised persons. The card will also contain the pass holder’s details.

Sources told The Indian Express that the decision was taken after several instances came to fore wherein sacked or terminated employees were found to be gaining entry through different hiring agencies. “After they started working with the new agency, they applied for fresh AEPs and after accessing entry, they again started committing wrongful activities,” sources said.

Over 36,000 employees are working at the Delhi airport and are issued AEPs every year. The Director General of CISF, O P Singh, has asked the Chief Airport Security Officer (CASO) of IGI Airport to start maintaining a databank of all employees, especially those who have been dismissed or sacked by any agency working at the airport.

“The idea behind maintaining a databank is that whenever the person concerned will apply for fresh AEP, the CASO can easily detect defaulters,” sources said. “All security personnel have been directed by DG Singh to insist on Aadhaar card before approving the AEP from January 1,” sources added.