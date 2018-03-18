Majithia apology fallout: Call from Punjab as MLAs meet Kejriwal, give us more autonomy

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has called a meeting with all MLAs on Sunday (File) Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has called a meeting with all MLAs on Sunday (File)

Three Punjab AAP MLAs met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Saturday as demands for “complete autonomy” to the Punjab unit gained momentum in the aftermath of Kejriwal’s apology to former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia. The three MLAs — Kultar Singh, Baljinder Kaur and Amarjit Singh Sandoa — met Kejriwal at his residence in the presence of his deputy Manish Sisodia, who was made the party’s Punjab unit in-charge in December last year.

All MLAs have been called for a meeting with Kejriwal and Sisodia in Delhi on Sunday, but prominent Punjab faces, including Leader of Opposition Sukhpal Singh Khaira and Kharar MLA Kanwar Sandhu, made it clear they will not attend. “We told him that his apology and the way it was tendered has not gone down well with the people of Punjab. He tried explaining the reason behind his decision,” Kultar Singh, the MLA from Kotkapura, told The Indian Express.

Sandoa said they were “not satisfied” with the AAP chief’s reply, where he essentially referred to the various court cases against him. “I told him that we are fighting a war against drugs,” he said. Khaira, who has been at odds with the central leadership for a while now, said that instead of calling MLAs to the capital, the central leaders should come to Punjab and meet them. He added, “We are holding discussions with each other. We are not going to take any step in haste. I am with my party colleagues in every respect and there is no question of any decision being imposed on anyone.”

Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Sukhpal Singh Khaira (top right) and Kharar MLA Kanwar Sandhu have made it clear they will not attend the meeting called by Arvind Kejriwal Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Sukhpal Singh Khaira (top right) and Kharar MLA Kanwar Sandhu have made it clear they will not attend the meeting called by Arvind Kejriwal

In Punjab, Sandhu said that “total autonomy” for the state unit and a “separate Constitution” was the only way out of the crisis. “The leadership, which has taken this decision at their level, should come to Punjab,” Sandhu said. He also issued a statement saying he will not budge from his previous stand against Majithia. Sandhu, who released a letter on Saturday which he had written to Kejriwal in December 2017, added, “With several inter-state issues coming up where our party is now entering in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan, a closely knit and homogeneous national party is often called upon to take uncomfortable and divergent views to suit different states.”

Senior AAP leader H S Phoolka also pitched for autonomy while advising against splitting the party. He told The Indian Express, “I have informed my fellow MLAs that we should be asking for more autonomy instead of breaking away.” Phoolka, too, is expected to skip Sunday’s meeting. Asked about Khaira’s position that Kejriwal should come to Punjab, Kultar Singh said, “Some of our colleagues are expected to meet Kejriwal and Sisodia tomorrow. There are some who are trying to break the party in Punjab. One cannot force a national convenor to go to Punjab.” He added that Phoolka’s call for autonomy was “not a bad idea”.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App