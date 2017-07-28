Maintain greenery along roads in Ghaziabad: Green Tribunal

The National Green Tribunal office in New Delhi. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal New Delhi 080415 The National Green Tribunal office in New Delhi. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal New Delhi 080415

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation (GMC) to expedite the work of maintaining roads and pavements with sufficient green cover. A bench headed by Justice Jawad Rahim passed the order after noting the submission of the municipal commissioner who said a sum of Rs 2.77 crore has been sanctioned and allocated to complete the work on three roads in Sector 3 of Vasundhara area.

“The commissioner of municipal corporation seeks six months time to complete the work and report which we find is not reasonable. However, we direct him to expedite the work and complete it as early as possible. Since the issue raised in this execution application regarding non-compliance have been answered, we permit the applicant to submit what further actions is necessary in this regard,” the bench said. During the proceedings, the counsel appearing for Uttar Pradesh Avas Vikas Parishad told the bench that since the municipal corporation has found its own resource for carrying out work in terms of directions of this tribunal, it may not be proceeded against.

The matter is fixed for hearing on August 3. The tribunal had earlier slammed the Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation for not maintaining roads and pavements with sufficient green cover in Ghaziabad and summoned its municipal commissioner there for explaining the delay in the implementation of the directive.

It had also taken exception to the affidavit filed by the GMC stating that the green panel’s direction of May 16, 2016 order had been complied with. The tribunal had earlier imposed a fine of Rs one lakh on three officials of the Ghaziabad for non-compliance of its order on maintenance of roads and pavements with green cover in one of the sectors. It had said that municipal commissioner, chief engineer and the executive engineer were responsible for the lapses in Sector 3 of Vasundhara and directed that the fine be recovered from them.

The tribunal’s order came on a plea filed by Ghaziabad- resident Nayan Agrawal seeking execution of the NGT’s direction to repair and carry out maintenance of the roads and pavements with sufficient green cover in Sector 3 in Vasundhra area of the district.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App