Delhi: Main accused in Mahendra Park murder case arrested

Photo for representational purpose. Photo for representational purpose.

Delhi Police have arrested the main accused, Sadaq, for killing a witness in a murder case at northwest Delhi’s Mahendra Park. Police had already nabbed two persons in connection with the case and investigators found the CCTV footage from near the spot, which showed Sadaq returning after killing the victim.

Watch what else is making news:

Joint Commissioner of Police (Northern range) Sanjay Singh told The Indian Express that they have arrested the main accused, who was absconding after committing the crime. “We had arrested two of his associates, identified as Chotu (26) and Bhola (20), on Monday night,” he said.

Police said Jeet was an eyewitness in the murder of his friend Vijay Kumar. The two were attacked by six sword-wielding men on July 3, and Vijay succumbed to his injuries on September 17. After Vijay’s death, Jeet started receiving death threats from two accused, Sadaq and Sandeep, police said. “They were on the run but were seen in the area many times. Four people were arrested after Vijay’s death, but the two remained absconding,” police said.

Investigators have found that the main accused in both murders, Sadaq, visited his home in Jahangirpuri frequently, as proved by his call records. On December 25 evening, Sadaq, along with his associates, followed Jeet when he was going to buy chicken. Ajeet Kumar, who was with him when he was killed, said Sadaq and five others stopped them and gunned down Jeet.