Main accused in murder of Lajpat Nagar woman held

Police said the gang broke into Sarita Jain’s home to steal valuables but she caught them in the act. (Representational) Police said the gang broke into Sarita Jain’s home to steal valuables but she caught them in the act. (Representational)

Five months after a 53-year-old woman was found murdered inside her home in Lajpat Nagar, police arrested the main accused in the case, Beni Prasad Yadav, from Uttar Pradesh last week.

According to police, they had arrested four of Yadav’s associates following the incident. Yadav, however, fled the city.

Police said the gang broke into Sarita Jain’s home to steal valuables but she caught them in the act.

The gang then assaulted the woman and gagged her. Jain suffocated to death. Police said a domestic help who worked at the house, Roshan, had claimed that he too was assaulted by the gang. During investigation, police found that Roshan was planted by the gang to keep an eye on the family. On the day of the incident, police said Roshan alerted the gang as soon as the woman’s husband and son left home.

“We had arrested Roshan, Sonu Paswan, Shesh Narayan and Arvind Paswan in connection with the murder. Yadav was on the run from police. We had also announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for any details leading to his arrest,” a police officer said. “We received inputs that the accused would be travelling to the UP-Nepal border. He was arrested after a brief chase by the police team,” the officer said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App