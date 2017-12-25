Delhi Metro Magenta Line LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi to inaugurate 12.64-km stretch connecting Botanical Garden and Kalkaji Mandir

Delhi Metro Magenta Line LIVE UPDATES: The Delhi Metro conducted a trial run of the Magenta Line on Friday, three days before it is to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Delhi Metro conducted a trial run of the Magenta Line on Friday, three days before it is to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Magenta Line of Delhi Metro, which runs between Botanical Garden and Kalkaji Mandir stations, will be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi at 1.00 pm on Monday. The ceremony will also be attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s was left out from the list of VIP invitees.

As part of the event, PM Modi will travel by metro from Botanical Garden till Okhla Bird Sanctuary station. Following the inauguration, PM Modi will address a public meeting at the Amity University Ground in Noida.

The Magenta Line will reduce travel time and cost, making it easier to commute between Kalkaji in South Delhi and Noida. It will also reduce the traffic pressure on Delhi roads.

The Botanical Garden-Kalkaji Mandir section of the 36.23 km-line will eventually be extended till Janakpuri in West Delhi, which is scheduled to be functional by March 2018.

Delhi Metro Magenta Line LIVE UPDATES:

9.10 am: The Noida Traffic police has issued advisories in view of the scheduled Magenta Line inauguration ceremony and movement of top dignitaries. The road between Botanical Garden bus stand and Attar Chawk will remain blocked during the initial hours of the day. The traffic will be redirected towards Shashi Chawk and through Nithari Hospital. Noida sector 94, 124, 125 and 126 will also be affected as the traffic movement will be restricted in the day. Read More | Noida Traffic police issues advisory in view of Magenta line inauguration by PM Modi

9.oo am: This Magenta Line is the first to be equipped with a new signalling system — the Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC) — that will reduce waiting time from two minutes to 90-100 seconds. One of the advantages of the Magenta Line is that it will reduce the travel time between the two stations (Botanical Garden and Kalkaji Mandir) to 19 minutes from the 52-minute-long journey earlier. Read| Magenta Line of Delhi Metro to be inaugurated on Dec 25: Look out for these new features

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd