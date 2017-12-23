Magenta Line of Delhi Metro to be inaugurated on Dec 25: Look out for these new features

The Delhi Metro conducted a trial run of the Magenta Line on Friday, three days before it is to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Delhi Metro conducted a trial run of the Magenta Line on Friday, three days before it is to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on December 25 inaugurate the Magenta Line of the Delhi Metro. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also attend the inauguration of the Botanical Garden-Kalkaji Mandir section of the 36.23 km-line that will eventually be extended till Janakpuri in West Delhi.

However, to the surprise of many, inauguration ceremony of the of 12.64 km-long section does not include the name of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the list of VIP invitees.

Equipped with a variety of new facilities for the commuters, the line will directly connect Kalkaji in South Delhi to Noida. The line, which is the sixth one of the Delhi Metro, will not only reduce travel time but also cost of commuting apart from taking pressure of traffic on the national capitals busy roads. The rest of the line is scheduled to be functional by March 2018.

Here are some of the features of the latest line of the Delhi Metro:

New Signalling System: This is the first line equipped with a new signalling system — the Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC) — that will reduce waiting time from two minutes to 90-100 seconds.

Frequency: Initially, the frequency of the trains will be 5 minutes 14 seconds with 10 trains being pressed into service.

Travel time: This line will reduce the travel time between the two stations (Botanical Garden and Kalkaji Mandir) to 19 minutes from the 52-minute-long journey earlier.

Cost of journey: The cost of the journey between Botanical Garden and Kalkaji Mandir will be Rs 30 against Rs 50 earlier.

Colourful coaches: The trains on this line are also wildly colourful — with shades of blue, pink and orange on the seats, and a darker colour indicating the reserved seats. READ MORE

Seating arrangement: The lonesome two-seaters have been replaced by three- and five-seaters.

Size of coaches: Though these are standard gauge coaches, they are as wide as broad gauge coaches. On other lines, the width of a coach is 2.9 metre, while in these, it is 3.2 metre. These coaches can accommodate 35-40 people extra.

Pole replacement: The poles have been replaced by three-panelled support bars so that more people can hold on — without hands overlapping. Additional handrails have also been fixed on the sides of the entrances for passengers not seated.

Electrical fitting: Trains are fitted with LED screens with destination details as well as USB charging ports.

Platform screen doors: Platform screen doors have also been fixed in each of the nine stations to ensure passenger safety. These doors would be essential on this line as driverless trains can run on this stretch.

