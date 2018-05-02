Madrasa rape: Bone test report given to juvenile justice board

Police outside the maulvi’s house in Ghaziabad. Police outside the maulvi’s house in Ghaziabad.

Two days after receiving the bone ossification test report of the accused apprehended in the alleged rape of a 10-year-old girl inside a madrasa in Ghaziabad, the special task force (STF) of the Delhi Police Crime Branch Tuesday submitted it before a juvenile justice board.

JCP (Crime Branch) Alok Kumar had confirmed that police received the report. A police officer said the report was submitted Tuesday and the matter has been listed for hearing Wednesday. “The doctor, who conducted the test was summoned to appear before the board,” the officer said.

Police conducted the test as the accused said he was 17, but was unable to provide documents to back the claim.

“My niece is very scared. We are not stepping out of the house. She told us that when she was being kidnapped, the boy threatened her and said her parents will be killed if she resists. She has told us that the maulvi was there. She was raped by four people. She told us that she was given biscuits, a bedsheet and a glass of water after which she fell asleep… She was friendly with the accused’s sister… but she has not been detained. We request everyone to not make it a Hindu-Muslim issue or politicise the matter. We just want justice for our girl,” said her uncle. The maulvi has been arrested.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App