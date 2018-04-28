Madras HC rejects plea of Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict for early release

Nalini Sriharan. (File) Nalini Sriharan. (File)

The Madras High Court Friday dismissed a petition filed by Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Nalini Sridharan, who is serving life sentence, seeking an early release from prison. Nalini was 23-years-old when she was arrested in June 1991, along with her husband Murugan.

A division bench of Justices K K Sasidharan and R Subramanian said the court could not interfere in the matter of her release since the issue was already pending before the Supreme Court.

In her petition, Nalini argued that a scheme framed by the state government under Article 161 of the Constitution in 1994 allowed to release life convicts who had completed 20 years of imprisonment.

She sent her first petition to the state government for a premature release in 2014 and later moved the court, following which a single-judge bench ordered the state may consider her representation, subject to the outcome of the petition pending before the apex court.

Nalini had challenged the order, arguing that there was no bar on the state government to exercise its power under Article 161.

During the hearing of her petition before the division bench, Advocate General Vijay Narayan said the state could not act in the case as there was an interim order from the Supreme Court against state’s decision to release the convict earlier. The Centre’s opposition was on the ground that the state could not decide on the matter as the case had been investigated by the CBI, he said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App