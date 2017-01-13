Madame Tussauds lends a sneak peek into their Delhi arm

Dressed in a sea blue bandhgala and jet black pants, actor Amitabh Bachchan bears a calm, bespectacled look, as his fingers clasp on to the ring adorning his finger as he lends a warm welcome to visitors in the ballroom of Delhi’s Shangri-La Hotel on Thursday afternoon. Beside him, Lady Gaga, sporting her iconic black, prompts onlookers to stand beside her and click selfies.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

Madame Tussauds founder, wax sculptor Marie Tussaud, bears the happiest look, perhaps owing to the beginning of its first new chapter on the Indian shore. These three wax figures offered a glimpse into what can be expected from the Indian edition of Madame Tussauds, which will take over the first two floors of the Regal Cinema complex in Connaught Place this summer.

The Indian arm of Madame Tussauds will feature over 50 figures, from the fields of history, sports, music, films and television. Each figure is set to cost Rs 1.5 crore and will be created with the help of 20 international artists.

Marcel Kloos, Director, New Openings Europe and Emerging Markets, Merlin Entertainments, the owner of the Madame Tussauds brand, said, “We decided to set it up here after looking at the positive response to the Indian stars kept at Madame Tussauds in London and Singapore. What was important for us was the right location. Regal Cinema complex is in CP, the heart of Delhi,and suited best.”